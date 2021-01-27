Results of Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh cannot create ground for lasting peace – Armenian FM

The region is now facing serious challenges created by Azerbaijan’s dangerous attempt to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict by force, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said at a meeting with Iran’s visiting Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Armenia does not consider that the results of Azerbaijan’s aggression and use of force against Artsakh can create grounds for lasting peace or serve as an opportunity for regional cooperation,” the Foreign Minister noted.

Minister Aivazian noted that the Armenian-Iranian agenda is indeed quite comprehensive, based on the centuries-old friendship that unites our two peoples.

This friendship between our two peoples is the best example of intercultural dialogue, an example of living side by side with different religions and civilizations, based on mutual trust and respect. That is the cornerstone for achieving peace and stability in the region, the Foreign Minister noted.