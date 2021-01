Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian received today his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“The tête-à-tête meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran Ara Aivazian and Mohammad Javad Zarif has commenced,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan informs.

Zarif has arrived in Armenia as part of regional tour. Later today he will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.