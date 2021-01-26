Rep. David G. Valadao to co-chair the Congressional Armenian Caucus

Congressman David G. Valadao (R-CA) will co-chair the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, the Armenian Assembly of America reports

“We look forward to working on strengthening U.S-Armenia and U.S.-Artsakh relations together,” the Assembly said in a facebook post.

The Co-Chairs of the Armenian Caucus are Reps. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA), and Congressman David G. Valadao (R-CA), with Vice-Chair, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA). There are currently 107 Members on the Armenian Caucus.