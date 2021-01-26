EconomicsTop

Made in Kurtan: Production of jackets launched in Armenia’s Lori

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 26, 2021, 11:00
Less than a minute

Production of jackets has been launched in Kurtan community in Armenia’s Lori region, the Governor’s Office reports.

The production was initiated by the Astghik Charitable Foundation, and became possible thanks to the Mensenkinderen Foundation.

