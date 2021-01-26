Home | All news | Economics | Made in Kurtan: Production of jackets launched in Armenia’s Lori EconomicsTop Made in Kurtan: Production of jackets launched in Armenia’s Lori Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 26, 2021, 11:00 Less than a minute Production of jackets has been launched in Kurtan community in Armenia’s Lori region, the Governor’s Office reports. The production was initiated by the Astghik Charitable Foundation, and became possible thanks to the Mensenkinderen Foundation. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 26, 2021, 11:00 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print