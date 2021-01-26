Iran’s Zarif hopes unblocking of transport links will lead to economic progress of the region

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hopes the unblocking of transport links that have been closed for 30 years will lead to the economic progress of the region as a whole.

“Today we are on the verge of a new era, which we hope will see disagreements turn into cooperation,” Zarif said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

“Based on regional cooperation we will be able to move towards creating a synergy,” he said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister hopes the opening of routes that have been closed for 30 years will lead to economic progress of the whole region, and serve as the best guarantee for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and between the countries of the region as a whole.

Zarif thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin “for his efforts in solving the crisis, which led to deaths among servicemen and civilians.”

Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to visit Armenia on January 27 as part of a regional tour.