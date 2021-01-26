Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs to meet in the coming days

The Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will meet in coming days, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan’s Office says.

“The meeting will take place in the coming days, the exact date and time are still being determined,” a spokesperson for the Office said in comments to Armenpress.

There is no specific direction or infrastructure on the agenda, discussions will focus on different directions of regional transport unblocking.

The Russian RBC said earlier today that the Deputy Prime Ministers were expected to meet on January 27.

Pursuant to the January 11th statement issued by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Aliyev on Monday, a working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the three countries has been established to discuss the unblocking of transport links in the region.

According to the statement, the Working Group is expected to hold its first meeting by January 30, 2021, according to the results of which it will draw up a list of primary tasks arising from the implementation of the Paragraph 9 of the Statement adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9.

The priorities shall include rail and road communications, as well as the identification of other directions as agreed upon by the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, hereinafter referred to as the Parties.

The Working Group’s co-chairs will approve the composition of expert subgroups in these areas from among the officials of the competent authorities and organizations of the Parties. Within a month after the Working Group’s meeting, the expert subgroups will submit a list of projects, which should specify the necessary resources and activities for their implementation and approval at the highest level by the Parties.

By March 1, 2021, the Working Group shall submit for the Parties’ approval at the highest level a list and timetable of activities to restore or build new transport infrastructure necessary for initiating, implementing and providing for the safety of international traffic through the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as ensuring the safety of transportations carried out by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia through the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”