UNICEF ensures support services for children with disabilities from Artsakh

The Source Foundation, with UNICEF support, is offering the chance for children with disabilities from Nagorno-Karabakh to access vital rehabilitation and care services, as well as offering their careers psychosocial support and learning opportunities, UNICEF Armenia reports.

With UNICEF’s support, children with disabilities who fled the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh with their mothers now receive much needed rehabilitation and care services five days a week, from 10.00 am to 5:00 pm. Transportation services are provided so that children can attend individual and group programmes, and each child also receives a nutritious meal.

There are currently no other programmes across Armenia for children with disabilities from Nagorno-Karabakh where both children and their mothers can take full advantage of a range of professional and supportive services.

Besides psychosocial support, women from Nagorno-Karabakh can also benefit from various forms of learning at the center, with UNICEF support. Some mothers are able to learn more about positive parenting approaches for children with disabilities, as well as various forms of therapy which can then be continued at home.