European lawyers rally in front of Azerbaijani Embassy in Brussels, denounce aggression against Artsakh

Today a demonstration organized by the Brussels bar, the association of the European democratic lawyers and human rights organizations took place in front of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium, the European Armenian federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD)

The lawyers and activists protested against the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.

They also denounced Azerbaijan’s aggression against Nagorno Karabakh/Artsakh and called on the authorities to adhere to the respect of human rights.

The demonstration was held i.a. on the occasion of the “Day of the endangered lawyer,” which this year focuses on Azerbaijan.