Congress should recognize Artsakh – Adam Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) saysid the Congress should recognize Artsakh’s independence and the OSCE Minsk Group should re-engage in Karabakh settlement talks. He also discussed measures to curb Turkey’s role in the region.

“There are pressing issues regarding territory, POWs, war crimes, preservation of historical and cultural artefacts, and the Minsk Group needs to get busy and initiate a meaningful process to resolve these issues, “Rep. Schiff said in an interview with Asbarez editor Ara Khachatourian.

The Congressman hopes the Biden Administration will prioritize the issues.

“We don’t want Russia and Turkey to decide these questions. We want the Minsk Group to solve these issues in consultation with Armenia and Artsakh so that we have a lasting and meaningful peace,” he said.