Armenia’s Sarkissian congratulates Biden on assuming office

President Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden on assuming the post of US President.

“I am confident that in the coming years you will do your best to ensure further progress and impressive achievements for your country,” the President said.

“I expect that our cooperation will provide an opportunity to advance the Armenian-American friendly relations, will contribute to the long-awaited peace and stability in the region,” he added.

President Sarkissian wished Mr. Biden and his Administration every success.

The President also congratulated Kamala Harris on assuming the post of US Vice President and wished her further success.