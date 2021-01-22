Armenia, Iran keen to deepen cooperation in cinematography

Armenian and Iranian cinema workers have re-signed the agreement on the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in the field of cinematography ratified in Yerevan in 2017.

The bilateral agreement was ratified by Shushanik Mirzakhanyan, director of the National Cinema Center of Armenia, from the Armenian side, and Alireza Tabesh, director of the Farabi Film Foundation, from the Iranian side.

Present at the ceremony were Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Education and Science Ara Khzmalyan, the adviser on culture at the Cultural Center of the Iranian Embassy in Armenia Seyed Hossein Tabataba, Iranian-Armenian director Anahit Abad and others.

Representatives of both sides are confident that the re-signing of the agreement opens up new perspectives for further expansion and deepening of long-standing Iran-Armenia cultural cooperation, and believe it could become a new beginning.

The agreement envisages cooperation in different directions, including preservation of film heritage, implementation of children’s film programs, development of joint film production, implementation of bilateral educational programs, formation of the Armenian-Iranian film market, distribution of films and participation in bilateral festivals.