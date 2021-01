Hovhannes Harutyunyan to be appointed Governor of Shirak

Hovhannes Harutyunyan will be appointed Governor of Armenia’s Shirak province after Tigran Petrosyan resigned from the post.

The decision was made during today’s cabinet meeting.

Harutyunyan previously worked as Deputy Minister of Health. Educated in Russia, he has experience in the field of public administration and pledges to do his best for the development of the province.