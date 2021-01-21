SportTop

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates 32nd birthday

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 21, 2021, 10:47
Less than a minute

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhiatrayn celebrates the 32nd  birthday today.

The Roma midfielder is is making a case as the best midfielder in Europe. he has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 18 Serie A games this season.

He previously played for Pyunik Yerevan, Metalurh and Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan has been a member of the Armenian national team since 2007. He is Armenia’s all-time top goalscorer, with 30 goals in 88 caps.

He has been named Armenian Footballer of the Year ten times.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 21, 2021, 10:47
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button