Azerbaijan deliberately caused damage to forested areas in Armenia

Azerbaijan has deliberately caused damage to the forested areas of Syunik and Tavush regions in Armenia with the type of weapons it used during the Second Artsakh War, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center (HMC) informs.



An area of 55.91 hectares has been burnt in Syunik region, of which 18.01 hectares in Shikahogh state reserve and 37.9 hectares in the adjacent areas of the reserve.



A total of 481 hectares were burnt in Tavush region, of which 380 hectares were in the territory of “Artsvaberd Forestry” branch of “Hayantar” SNCO.



