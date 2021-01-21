Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss the situation in Artsakh, return of POWs

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoygu have discussed the current issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense, the operative situation in Nagorno Karabakh, the return of prisoners of war and other detainees, as well as a number of issues related to the search for the missing.

The Armenian Minister of Defense thanked his counterpart for the effective activity of the peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as for the significant assistance in the settlement of security issues by deploying Russian border guards in the Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia.

The defense ministers of the two countries also exchanged views on the latest regional military-political developments.