Armenian Ambassador attends Biden’s inauguration at the White House

On January 20, H.E. Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, attended the Oath of Office Ceremony of the newly-elected President of the United States, Joseph Biden, the Armenian Embassy in the US informs.

After vowing to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, Joe Biden was officially sworn in as 46th US president today.

His oath of office was administered by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

Biden took the oath with his hand on a familial artifact that has followed him throughout his 50-year political career: a hefty Bible, accented with a Celtic cross, that has been in his family since 1893.

The Bible has been a staple at Mr. Biden’s past swearing-in ceremonies as a U.S. senator and as vice president. His son Beau Biden also used it when he was sworn in as the Delaware attorney general.