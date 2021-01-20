UNDP to provide $480,000 support package to Armenian farmers

In total 250 million drams (about $480,000) worth of support package will be provided by UNDP in Armenia to more than 50 farmers in Lori, Shirak and Tavush regions of Armenia in the framework of the Green Agriculture Initiative in Armenia (EU-GAIA) project, funded by the European Union in Armenia and the Austrian Development Cooperation, UN Office in Armenia reports.

The support will be provided to the best applicants in the legumes, herbs and sheep breeding value chains, who will receive support through the provision of high value agricultural investments, machinery, equipment and services aimed at strengthening agribusiness in the region, business capacity development, introduction of various green technologies, added value creation and increased production volumes.

During the past few weeks, UNDP signed corresponding Statement of Intents with 54 beneficiaries. Furthermore, some of the project beneficiaries have already received resources according to their farm development plans, such as purebred sheep, agricultural equipment, motoblocks, mini-tractors, high-efficiency mills, processing equipment and dryers.

Agreements were signed with several farms on the creation of demonstration sites, where effective methods of production management, innovative, resource efficient and climate smart practices will be available for demonstration-study visits.