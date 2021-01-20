Trump leaves the White House (video)

Accompanied by the first lady, Donald Trump left the White House for the last time during his presidency.

Donald Trump walked out of the White House and boaredd Marine One for the last time as president.

The president and first lady headed for for Maryland, where a final farewell ceremony will be held.

After the event he’ll travel to Florida on Air Force One, and will live at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

Meanwhile his Vice-President, Mike Pence, skipped Trump’s goodbye ceremony, and – unlike the outgoing commander-in-chief – will be attending Biden and Harris’s inauguration later today.

Trump will be the first president in modern history to boycott his successor’s inauguration as he continues to stew about his loss and privately maintains the election that President-elect Joe Biden fairly won was stolen from him.