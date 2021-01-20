Senator Menendez slams Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan’s attacks on Artsakh

incoming Chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Bob Menendez has slammed Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan’s attacks on Artsakh and its destabilizing behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean during the confirmation hearing for Secretary of State nominee Tony Blinken.

“Turkey continues to destabilize by supporting Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno Karabakh and through its own aggressive behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean against our democratic allies Greece and Cyprus,” stated Sen. Menendez.