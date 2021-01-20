Iran’s Foreign Minister to visit Armenia next week

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to travel to Baku, Moscow, Yerevan, and Tbilisi next week, Mehr news Agency reports.

“I plan to travel to the Caucasus and Russia. I usually do not announce, but I think the dates of trips to Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia and Georgia have been set,” said Zarif.

“We are also in talks with Turkey. Last night, I had a good telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu,” he added.

“I intend to travel to countries that can work together to help the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and the situation of peace and stability in the region,” the Iranian FM noted.

Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif would meet and hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on January 26.

The Iranian and Russian foreign ministers are expected to continue exchanging views on international issues including the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and also Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, and the Persian Gulf region, she added.