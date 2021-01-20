Armenia set to dedicate a special day to national minorities

The Armenian National Assembly approved at first reading a draft that proposes dedicating a special day to national minorities.

The bill submitted by Rustam Bakoyan, who represents the Yezidi community at the Armenian Parliament, received an overwhelming majority of 101 votes in favor.

The draft proposes changes in the Law on Holidays and Memorial Days which will see the last Saturday of September celebrated as National Minority Day.

While presenting the bill at the National Assembly, Bakoyan noted that the importance of national minorities in Armenia is also reflected in the Constitution and reminded that Armenia even has a Council of National Minorities.