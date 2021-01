Two rescuers injured in mine blast in Armenia’s Syunik

Two Armenian rescuers were injured in a mine blast in Nrnadzor village in Armenia’s Syunik province, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The incident took place at 12:20 today as the rescuers were searching for remains of servicemen killed during the Artsakh war.

Captain of the Rescue Service Artyom Shahnazaryan and senior firefighter, Junior Officer Aram Navasardyan received first aid at Meghri Medical Center and were rushed to Kapan Hospital.