Iran’s Foreign Ministry willing to contribute to joint projects with Armenia

Artashes Tumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran was received by Seyed Rasool Mohajer, Deputy Foreign Minister on Economic Diplomacy, the Armenian Embassy in Iran informs.

During the meeting, the Ambassador briefed the Deputy Minister on the current state of Armenia – Iran economic relations. Projects in infrastructure, trade and investment were pointed out.

The sides discussed the objectives, challenges and capabilities for developing bilateral and multilateral economic relations in the aftermath of Artsakh war.

Mr. Mohajer affirmed the willingness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran as well as his readiness to contribute in implementing of Armenia – Iran economic plans and projects.