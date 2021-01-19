Hrant Dink remembered 14 years after murder

Hrant Dink, a prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist, will be remembered today 14 years after he was assassinated.

Doves are being projected onto the former building of the weekly Agos, where Hrant Dink was murdered, to commemorate the late journalist. The projection will continue until 6 p.m. Jan. 19.

The commemoration that has been organized each year in Istanbul in front of Sebat Building, which used to house Agos Newspaper, will be broadcasted online this year due to the pandemic.

The website will feature streaming about Hrant Dink throughout the day. Both the speech of Rakel Dink from the site where her husband was assassinated and the commemoration speech made on behalf of the Friends of Hrant Dink will be broadcast.

Next year, Friends of Hrant Dink will continue being present at the assassination site in large numbers, will commemorate their friend and raise their voice to demand justice.

Born in Malatya province in 1954, in 1996 Dink established the Agos newspaper in Istanbul, a publication that has since been published in both Armenian and Turkish. He also acted as the paper’s editor-in-chief.

On Jan. 19, 2007, Dink was assassinated by Ogun Samast on Halaskargazi Street, a busy thoroughfare in Istanbul’s Sisli district.

Fleeing the city after the murder, Samast was caught the next day by police in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

More than 100,000 people marched in the funeral procession for Dink.