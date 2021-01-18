Armenian FM talks to Russian counterpart, stresses the need for immediate return of POWs

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

In the follow-up to the recent conversations, the Foreign Ministers touched upon the issues of establishing stability and security in the region.

In the context of the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9 and January 11, Minister Aivazian once again stressed the priority of full implementation of humanitarian issues, first of all, immediate and safe repatriation of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees.

Minister Aivazian drew the interlocutor’s attention to the importance of preserving the Armenian religious, historical and cultural heritage in the territories of Artsakh under the control of Azerbaijan, as well as the continuous involvement of international professional structures in that matter.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the Armenian-Russian agenda in bilateral and multilateral dimensions.