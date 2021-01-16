Issues hindering the return of POWs discussed at the National Assembly

A closed working discussion organized by MPs Gor Gevorgyan and Sofia Hovsepyan on “Issues of return of prisoners of war in Armenia” took place in the National Assembly on Friday.

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Service, human rights activists Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan, deputies of the National Assembly’s Bright Armenia faction took part in the discussion.

Issues hindering the return of the captives were discussed at the meeting, a number of proposals were voiced, and further actions were clarified. The effectiveness of joint work was highlighted.