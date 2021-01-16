Armenia among 50 “most Instagrammable” places for 2021

Armenia has been listed among the 50 most Instagrammable places of the world for 2021. Armenia is placed 39th between Warsaw (Poland) and Marrakech (Monaco).

The list was drawn up by Big 7 Travel after it analyzed Instagram hashtags for destinations around the world, asked the 600,000 people that follow its food and travel Instagram accounts for their opinions and considered the thoughts of its editorial team.

“Crumbling churches, incredible food and breathtaking scenery are just a few things sure to captivate in Armenia,” the website says.

“Tucked away in the Caucasus region, this culturally rich nation punches way above its weight when it comes to insta-worthy scenes. Get the perfect shot at the ever-charming Vernissage flea market loaded with trinkets and carpets galore and then explore the ancient grounds of any one of the country’s many churches and monasteries,” Big 7 Travel advises.

Tokyo tops the list followed by the stunning archipelago of the Philippines, and Paris in second nd third places, respectively.

Also making the top five are New York City (fourth) and ‘big-time photo-friendly’ Istanbul (fifth).

Dubai (UAE), Havana (Cuba), Sydney (Australia), London (England) and Chicago (Illinois) also make it to the top 10.