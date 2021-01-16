Any threat of violence against Armenian nationals condemnable – Ombudsman

Any measure of the announced unblocking of economic and transport ties concerning our country must be implemented with the high guarantee of the rights of the citizens of Armenia and, first of all, the inhabitants of the border settlements enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says.

According to the Ombudsman, the actions or decisions of the highest state governing bodies of the Republic of Armenia should be based on the extent to which the rule of law is ensured in the country by that action or decision. This, in turn, means strong guarantees for the life, property and all other rights of every person living in Armenia, and full protection against all risks in real life.

“It is a matter of fundamental importance that any implementation of the provisions of Article 9 of the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020 and the subsequent Tripartite Statement of January 11, 2021 must take into account that the highest authorities of the Azerbaijani have pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing against the Armenians of Artsakh,” the Ombudsman said, adding that the hatred towards Armenians is growing day by day along accompanied by notorious propaganda of hostility and threats of a genocide.

“Any attempt at making demands to the citizens of Armenia with threats of abductions, violence and intimidation, is absolutely condemnable. It directly violates international human rights law, and grossly violates both the internationally recognized rights as well as those guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia,” Arman Tatoyan said.

“Despite it all, if any act based on a provision of an international act, in the short or long term, leads to an act or a decision that violate the rights of the people of Armenia, it cannot have any legal force, as it will be violative of the rule of law and, consequently, the RA Constitution,” he added.

“These are the obligations of our state before every person living in Armenia, obligations that our state has undertaken to protect human rights, which stem directly from the international treaties it has signed and ratified,” the Human Rights Defender concluded.