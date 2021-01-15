Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh receiving Sputnik-V vaccine

Military medics of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent have begun vaccinating peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

About two thousand doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine were delivered to a special purpose medical unit in special thermal containers,.

Vaccination is carried out in two stages. From 14 to 31 January, the whole personnel will receive the first shot of the vaccine. The second shot will be given from 1 to 21 February.

Representatives of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as military personnel of medical units were the first to receive the vaccine.

A peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation was deployed in Nagorno Karabakh to control the ceasefire after the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan signed a statement to end the hostilities.