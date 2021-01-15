Russia informs France and US about Putin’s talks with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko informed US and French Ambassadors John Sullivan and Pierre Levy about the results of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry informs.

“During the meeting, the ambassadors were informed about the results of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin,Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held on January 11,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The sides exchanged views on further joint efforts of the Minsk Group co-chair countries (Russia, USA, France) on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement,” the Ministry added.

The three leaders held talks in Moscow on Monday. The participants reviewed the implementation of the November 9 joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh and discussed further steps to resolve the existing problems in the region.

Following the meeting, which lasted almost four hours, a joint statement was signed on new infrastructure projects in Nagorno-Karabakh, their implementation will be supervised by a trilateral working group at the level of deputy prime ministers.