Putin informs members of Security Council on results of meeting with Pashinyan and Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting, via videoconference, with permanent members of the Russian Federation Security Council.

Vladimir Putin informed the meeting participants about the outcome of the January 11 trilateral talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Other issues on the agenda had to do with Russia’s domestic and foreign policy.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Minister of the Interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.