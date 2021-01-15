Armenia, Belarus announce competition of joint science and technology projects

EconomicsTop

Belarus’ State Committee on Science and Technology and the Science Committee at the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia have announced a competition of joint S&T projects to be implemented in 2021-2022, BelTA quotes the press service of the State Committee on Science and Technology and the Science Committee as saying.

The competition is held in several priority areas: digital information, communication and interdisciplinary technologies; biological, medical, pharmaceutical and chemical technologies; energy, construction, ecology and environmental management; engineering, instrumentation and innovative materials; agro-industrial and food technologies; safety and security of an individual, society and the state.

Applications shall be accepted until 26 February. The documents must contain a business plan, written obligations of the state customer to actually use R&D results and to participate in the financing.

The competition of joint S&T projects is held in accordance with the agreement between the governments of Belarus and Armenia on cooperation in science and technology of 31 October 2000.

