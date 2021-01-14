Status of Artsakh remains a key principle of Karabakh conflict settlement – Armenian FM

The status of Artsakh has been and remains the key principles of Karabakh conflict settlement, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian told reporters today.

The comments come in the wake of a statement of Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, who said Russia had never suggested handing over the seven regions to Azerbaijan, ignoring the issue of status.

“As you know Armenia once gave its consent to the Kazan document, as it contained a full package of basic principles for the settlement of the conflict. Even after Azerbaijan rejected the document, the talks continued on the basis of the fundamental principles. Even during the war, Azerbaijan agreed to continue negotiations on the fundamental principles. I unequivocally agree with Mr. Popov that the status of Artsakh was the most important principle of the conflict settlement, and remains so,” the Foreign Minister said.

He added that “the statement of November 9 is not a document on settlement of the conflict.”

“It’s a a document on ceasefire, on ending the war, which addresses some of the fundamental principles. However, the conflict cannot be considered settled unless all fundamental principles have been addressed. Namely, the issues of status and self-determination,” Minister Aivazian stated.

He referred to the most recent statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which stresses the need for a comprehensive settlement based on fundamental principles.