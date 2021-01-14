Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable, no incidents reported

The operative situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border was stable during the night and this morning, the Ministry of Defense informs.

According to the information received from the National Security Service (NSS), no border incidents were registered on the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate highway under the responsibility of the NSS border troops.

The Armenian Armed Forces and the NSS Border Troops units control the situation along the entire border and fulfill the tasks set before them, the Ministry said.