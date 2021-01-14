Rossiya Airlines launches flights from St. Petersburg to Yerevan

Rossiya Airlines, which is part of Aeroflot Group, will start operating flights from St. Petersburg to Yerevan.

Flights will be operated once a week on Fridays on Airbus A319 aircraft.

The first flight from Pulkovo airport, where the airline is based, will take place on January 15.

According to the schedule, departure from Pulkovo is scheduled for 09:30, arrival in Yerevan are expected at 14:05.

The return flight departs Yerevan at 15:05 and arrives at Pulkovo airport at 17:55 (local time for each airport).

Tickets can be booked and payed for on the Aeroflot website, in the mobile application, or through the call center by phone.

Armenia has lifted the ban on the entry of foreigners to the country by land or air.

Foreigners will need a negative COVID-19 test result, conducted no later than 72 hours before entry.

In the absence of a test, a citizen entering the territory of Armenia must be tested at the airport and self-isolate until a negative result is obtained.

The results of PCR testing are provided no later than 48 hours later.