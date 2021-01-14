Key issues of Karabakh conflict remain unsolved – Carey Cavanaugh

Key issues of Karabakh conflict remain unsolved, OSCE Minsk Group’s former American Co-Chair Carey Cavanaugh says.

He referred to the positive and negative aspects of the trilateral meeting in Moscow between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Positive aspect of trilateral meeting: Putin is committed to working on Karabakh. Troubling aspect: Aliyev acting like conflict’s resolved; it’s not, key issues remain. Comprehensive settlement needed to establish foundation for lasting peace & prosperity,” Carey Cavanaugh tweeted.