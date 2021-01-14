Amnesty seeks probe into civilian deaths in Karabakh conflict

Amnesty International said Thursday Azerbaijan and Armenia must immediately probe the use of “inaccurate and indiscriminate weapons” in heavily populated civilian areas during the recent fighting in Nagorno Karabakh.

Both sides have denied targeting civilians during the conflict “despite clear evidence they have both done so”, Amnesty said in a press release, noting they did so with cluster munitions and explosive weapons.

“Civilians were killed, families were torn apart and countless homes were destroyed,” said Marie Struthers, the rights group’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia director.

“Attacks were repeatedly carried out on civilian residential areas far from frontlines, and where there often did not appear to be any military targets in the vicinity,” she added.