Putin briefs Erdogan on results of meeting with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on January 11, which reviewed the implementation of the Statement on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, Kremlin says.

It was emphasized that one of the main results of the negotiations was the confirmation by Azerbaijan and Armenia of the disposition to normalize relations, readiness for practical interaction in establishing a peaceful life, unblocking economic and transport ties.

“Given the general stabilization of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, it was possible to agree on a number of important steps in this direction,” Putin said.

For his part, Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Russia’s efforts in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, spoke in favor of continuing to coordinate the actions of Russia and Turkey, including in the interests of the economic development of the region and the promotion of mutually beneficial projects.

Separately, some aspects of formation of the Russian-Turkish Center for Control over the Ceasefire were touched upon.