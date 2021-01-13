Artsakh condemns gross violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijani forces

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side.

On January 13, the Azerbaijani armed forces grossly violated the ceasefire regime in the central direction of the contact line. Private of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh received a gunshot wound as a result.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the provocative steps of the Azerbaijani side and qualifies them as an action aimed at destabilizing the situation in the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict zone and disrupting the peacekeeping efforts.



“This kind of dangerous behavior is unacceptable and is a gross violation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020 on a complete cease-fire and cessation of all military operations in the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict zone,” teh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It called on Azerbaijan to strictly follow the commitments taken under the trilateral statement and refrain from provocative actions that could undermine the current truce.