Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to co-chair Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani working group

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will represent Armenia in the tripartite working group to discuss the unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region, pursuant to the trilateral statement issued by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Aliyev on Monday, January 11.

The Working Group will hold its first meeting by January 30, 2021, according to the results of which it will draw up a list of primary tasks arising from the implementation of the Paragraph 9 of the Statement adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9.

The priorities shall include rail and road communications, as well as the identification of other directions as agreed upon by the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, hereinafter referred to as the Parties.

The Working Group’s co-chairs will approve the composition of expert subgroups in these areas from among the officials of the competent authorities and organizations of the Parties. Within a month after the Working Group’s meeting, the expert subgroups will submit a list of projects, which should specify the necessary resources and activities for their implementation and approval at the highest level by the Parties.

By March 1, 2021, the Working Group shall submit for the Parties’ approval at the highest level a list and timetable of activities to restore or build new transport infrastructure necessary for initiating, implementing and providing for the safety of international traffic through the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as ensuring the safety of transportations carried out by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia through the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”