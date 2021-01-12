Armenia to get the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine by mid-February

Armenia will get the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine in late January or early February, Deputy Director of General of the National Center for Disease Control Gayane Sahakyan told a press conference at Armenpress press center today.

She said Armenia is holding negotiations in different directions.

“We are negotiating with producers, whose vaccines have passed the necessary trials and studies – Sputnik V, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna,” said Gayane Sahakyan, who also leads the National Immunization Program.

The vaccine is expected to be purchased for 10 percent of the population. When vaccination is rolled out, priority will be given to those in at-risk groups.

It’s not clear which of the vaccines will be supplied first, negotiatoions are taking place simultaneously, she said.