48 Diaspora professionals working for Armenian Government

Three more Diaspora Armenian professionals joined the Armenian government today through iGorts Diaspora Professionals Fellowship program initiated by the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office.

Sheila Paylan is from Canada, Zaven Ayvazyan is from Russia and Anahit Mikayelyan is from Cyprus.



To date 48 Diaspora Armenian professionals are working at 19 different government agencies through the iGorts program.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs launched the unprecedented program in March, inviting Diaspora Armenian professionals to work in Armenia’s state institutions.