New modular camp for Russian peacekeepers built in Nagorno Karabakh

Another modular camp for Russian peacekeepers has been built in Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense informs.

The new camp will accommodate 60 people, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Dmitry Bulgakov has said.

The logistics specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense had earlier erected two modular camps in Stepanakert and Getavan settlement.

The modular camps are full-fledged autonomous objects equipped with all the necessary components of life support systems (power supply, autonomous heating, bathrooms, water supply, sewerage).



They are equipped with furniture (bed, wardrobe, kitchen, tables, chairs, shower), as well as household appliances (electric stove, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, TV, air conditioner, boiler).

On the territory of each town there is a gym with artificial turf, a bathhouse, a medical center, a dryer, a clothing cleaning room, a leisure room, an office, a storage room, a canteen, and a grocery store.