Putin, Macron discuss upcoming trilateral meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the parties discussed issues related to the meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, which will be held in Moscow on January 11, Kremlin said.

“Taking into account the consistent implementation of the joint Statement of November 9, 2020 and the stabilization of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, it was noted that, first of all, at this meeting it is meant to consider further steps to establish a peaceful life in the region,” the Kremlin said.

The French President supported Russia’s efforts to promote the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

“The emphasis was placed on the importance of urgent humanitarian assistance to the population affected by the clashes, including through specialized international organizations,” the press service said.

Trilateral talks between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held in Moscow on January 11.

Vladimir Putin will hold separate talks with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan.