Putin holds consultations on Nagorno Karabakh

Ahead of the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin held a meeting to discuss the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and the situation in the South Caucasus, Kremlin informs.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin.