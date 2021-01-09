Representatives of opposition forces meet with Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian

Representatives of the opposition “Movement for Salvation of motherland” held a meeting with Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian today.

During the meeting they presented the concerns to the Foreign Minister and listened to the latter’s explanations, Vazgen Manukyan, the Movement’s candidate to head a proposed interim government, told reporters after the meeting.

He did not provide further details about the meeting.

Representatives of the Movement are expected to meet with Onik Gasparyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and added that the results will be summed up after the meeting, a relevant statement will be issued, Manukyan said.