Twelve new houses to be built in the village of Shurnukh in Armenia’s Syunik province

Twelve new houses will be built in the village of Shurnukh in Armenia’s Syunik province, the governemnt says.

The government has set up a working group for that purpose.

The most convenient and safe area will be chosen for the district.

“We have studied the issue of roads and drinking water. The goal is to strengthen the village, ”said Armen Ghularyan, acting chairman of the RA Urban Development Committee.

The decision comes after twelve houses were left on disputed territory, as Armenia and Azerbaijan carry out demarcation of the state border.