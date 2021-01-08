President Sarkissian will return to Armenia as soon as doctors allow

President Armen Sarkissian, self-isolated after testing positive for Covid-19, has a complicated course of the disease, is fighting Covid-19 complications and continues the treatment under the supervision of doctors, his Office said.

At the same time, due to his health condition, the President is working as much as possible and will temporarily continue to work remotely.

Immediately after the situation stabilizes and with the permission of the doctors, President Sarkissian will return to Yerevan to fulfill his duties.