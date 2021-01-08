President Sarkissian attaches importance to the observance of ceasefire, calls to be guided exclusively by national interests

President Armen Sarkissian attaches importance to the ceasefire established by the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, the implementation of measures aimed at its observance, in particular the urgent return of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees, the demarcation and delimitation process, and unblocking of communication channels, the President’s Office said.

The President calls on the competent bodies to be guided exclusively by national interests in the implementation of the measures mentioned in the above-mentioned document, as well as in case of reaching oral agreements, to ensure accountability to the public.

The President urges to strictly observe the requirements of the Armenian Constitution, legislation, norms of international law.