Democrats take control of US Senate with Warnock and Ossoff wins

The Democratic Party of US President-elect Joe Biden has won control of the Senate and of Congress overall with two victories in the state of Georgia, the BBC reports.

Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeated Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue respectively.

Democrats will control the Senate, the House of Representatives and the White House for the first time since 2009.

An estimated four million Georgians turned out to vote in the run-off election.

The result is a blow for outgoing Republican President Donald Trump.

The election was rerun because none of the candidates in the November general election achieved the 50% needed for victory under state rules.